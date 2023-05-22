CAA report reveals eight PIA aircrafts grounded

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) report revealed that a total of eight Pakistan International Airline (PIA) aircraft are grounded, ARY News reported.

As per details, the report submitted to National Assembly Standing Committee stated that out of eight aircraft seven are repairable while one aircraft is not usable.

Three Boeing 777, two airbuses, and three ATRs are grounded because of no service and one PIA aircraft is unusable.

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesperson said the national flag carrier added two more aircraft to its operations fleet.

The PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a press statement, “Despite the difficult economic conditions of the country, the government is acting for PIA’s progress, which is evident from the fact that the number of aircraft in its operational fleet continues to increase.”

He said a new Airbus-320 aircraft, which arrived in the last few days, had also been added to the schedule after completing all the details. “Yesterday, the new Airbus 320 took its first commercial flight as PK-309 from Islamabad to Karachi.”

He said this was the highest number of active PIA aircraft since the Covid-19 pandemic, which was made possible due to the personal interest of Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique.