CAA resumes international flight operations at full capacity

ISLAMABAD: In light of decisions taken in the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allowed international flights operations at full capacity from November 10, ARY News reported.

A NOTAM has been issued by the CAA’s air transport department following the orders of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

“Government of Pakistan is pleased to allow 100pc international passenger flight operations to and from all airports with the effect from November 10,” read the notification.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday announced that inbound air travel in Pakistan will operate at “full quantum” from November 10 owing to the downward trend in coronavirus cases.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the NCOC held in Islamabad.

According to the statement, inbound air traffic will operate “at full quantum” with effect from 10 November 2021.

All passengers of and above six years, whether locals or foreigners, will have to carry a negative PCR test report before boarding the flight.

Read: PAKISTAN’S AIR TRAFFIC TO RETURN TO NORMAL FROM NOV 10

Furthermore, Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) on arrival at the airport for all inbound passengers has been abolished, except for people travelling via direct flight from category ‘C’ and high-risk countries.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!