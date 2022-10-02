CAA revises travel advisory for domestic, international flights

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has revised travel advisory for domestic and international flights, ARY News reported.

According to new rules, the authority has revoked the mandatory requirement of wearing face masks.

“Wearing face masks onboard domestic and international flights no longer mandatory, but still preferable,” CAA said in a post shared on its official Twitter handle.

Wearing face mask on-board domestic and international flights no longer mandatory, but still preferable.@KhSaad_Rafique @AviMinistryPK pic.twitter.com/qpitOxAa27 — PCAAOfficial (@official_pcaa) October 1, 2022

The development comes after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) revoked the mandatory requirement of wearing face masks.

“Amid declining COVID-19 trend across the country, mask-wearing as a part of nonpharmaceutical interventions is no longer a mandatory requirement during domestic and international travel; however, still preferable,” a notification issued by NCOC read.

