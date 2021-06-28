CAA seeks action against laser lights projection at planes

PESHAWAR: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has sought action against the responsible persons involved in projecting laser lights on aircraft around Peshawar International airport.

According to details, the CAA has written a letter to the secretary of interior seeking cooperation in action against the persons involved in projecting laser lights on the aeroplanes at Bacha Khan International airport.

The letter written to the interior secretary states that two incidents of projecting laser lights on the aircraft of foreign and domestic airlines were reported in the current month of June.

On June 19, the pilot of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft PK-6350 complained about the projection of green laser light on the windscreen of the aircraft in Kohat.

Separately on June 23, the pilot of PK-350 also reported laser light incident in Baddbair and Ring Road, the letter read.

The CAA has requested the interior ministry to take steps in this context and added that a recently built watch tower can be helpful in thwarting laser light incident.

Meanwhile, four incidents of laser light projection were reported at Karachi International airport in the current month of April. The pilots of many airlines raised complaints about the disturbance caused by subject technologies which affected the flight operations and distracted the maneuverability of pilots.

The incidents were reported in the city’s areas of Model Colony, Sohrab Goth and Memon Goth.