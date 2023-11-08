CAA takes key decision in outsourcing of Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has taken key decision regarding the outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported.

As per details, the CAA extended the date of applications for outsourcing of Islamabad International Airport.

The advertisement issued includes the rules and other conditions regarding the application process.

The CAA officials said that bidders filed applications for the extension, hereby the deadline has been set for March 15, 2024.

Furthermore, the interested bidders can get the request for proposal meanwhile other formalities, rules and regulations have remained unchanged.

Earlier, the federal government issued tenders to seek applications for outsourcing Islamabad International Airport for 15 years.

It is pertinent to mention here, that the government decided to outsource Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad International Airports.

Sources said the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkiye, China and Saudi Arabia are taking special interest in outsourcing all three airports۔

Following the decision to outsource, the CAA unions launched a protest movement. After continued protests, the then Aviation Minister, Khawaja Saad called on the leaders of the unions for negotiations, but talks failed.