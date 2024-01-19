CAA to collect airport fees from travelers

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced to collect airport fees from domestic passengers from next month.

According to the notification issued by CAA, the aviation authority will collect Rs100 amount pertains to airport charges, security charges and embarkation fee, among others from domestic passengers.

The new charges has come in to effect from January 15.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has taken major steps to enhance security measures at the major airports and decided to install 28 modern baggage scanning machines.

Sources told ARY News that CAA is importing state-of-the-art baggage scanning machines at major airports in Pakistan.

The latest machines will be handed over to the Air Security Force (ASF) in February 2024. The sources further said, the older baggage machines will be replaced gradually.