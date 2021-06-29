CAA issues new travel advisory for inbound passengers

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday notified fresh travel restrictions for inbound passengers amid the coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported,=.

The subject Standard Operating Procedures will come into immediate effect and will continue to remain effective until July 15.

The new standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued by the Director Air Transport department of CAA according to which all Pakistani nationals may return country from Category C countries up to July 15.

According to fresh advisory, passengers including Pakistanis from Category C will undergo Rapid Antigen Testing on arrival at Airports in Pakistan.

Positive cases will be shifted by the Provincial / District Administration to self-paid facility for 10 days quarantine with TTQ of contacts (if any). 2nd RT PCR test will be conducted on 8th day of quarantine period.

The aviation authority has extended the travel restrictions of 26 countries placed in Category C.

Brazil, India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and others are among 26 countries included in the Category C. Those coming from countries in the C travel category other than Pakistani nationals will have to take prior permission from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).