CAA unions announce protest at airports today

The officers and employees unions of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have announced to stage protests at airports across the country today, ARY News reported.

The CAA officers and employees unions have decided to stage protests at airports across the country today. The unions also decided to launch a movement to remove the current CAA director-general (DG).

The federal government’s decision to outsource the management of three major airports resulted in strong protests from the CAA employees.

In July, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) employees had protested against outsourcing of Pakistan’s three major airports.

The CAA employees raised their voices against the outsourcing of the airports. In this context, a protest was staged at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport by the CAA’s union and officer association.

At Allama Iqbal International Airport, union members and officers tied black bands to signify their opposition to outsourcing. The employees stated that they would not allow the outsourcing of airports under any circumstances.

The officer association expressed that outsourcing airports is dangerous for national security and defence.

The federal government had decided to hold talks with the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) officers and employee unions who are protesting against the outsourcing of airports.

Then Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique had invited the heads of the CAA unions to hold talks on the issue of airports’ outsourcing. However, the negotiations remained unsuccessful.