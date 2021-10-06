Cabinet approves Amendments in NAB ordinance

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has approved the National Accountability Bureau (amendment) ordinance, quoting sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The draft of the amended ordinance will likely to be forwarded to President Arif Alvi by this evening for his approval, sources said. The President could likely to promulgate the amended NAB ordinance today.

According to sources, the amendments in the NAB law were approved by a circulation summary.

The cabinet had approved the amendments in the NAB law yesterday, sources said.

Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan yesterday said that the NAB ordinance would be issued on Wednesday.

Speaking to ARY NEWS, the attorney general while elaborating the amendment said that removing a chairman would be the authority of the Supreme Judicial Council.

“This is the same procedure that is being used for the removal of the auditor general, judicial officers, judges, election commission members, and the chief election commissioner,” he said.

As per the new law, the accountability court would have the authority to approve bail plea of the suspect, Khalid Jawed further said.

He said that a consultation would be made with the opposition leader over the appointment and extension of the NAB chairman. “The incumbent chairman will continue to work until a consensus is reached on the appointment or extension,” the AG said.

It is to be mentioned here that the incumbent Chairman NAB, Justice Javed Iqbal’s four-year term is completing on October 8.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!