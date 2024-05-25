web analytics
Cabinet approves package for Chinese victims of Dasu terror attack

ISLAMABAD: Federal Cabinet has approved a package for families of Chinese nationals died in Dasu dam project terrorist attack, citing sources ARY News reported on Saturday.

Pakistan will pay $2.58 million in compensation to the families of five Chinese engineers who were killed in March 26 terrorist attack on the vehicle carrying them, sources said.

Each family of a Chinese deceased working at Dasu Dam project will receive 5,16,000 US$ in compensation, sources said.

The cabinet approved the package in a circulation summary, according to sources.

Pakistan’s embassy in Beijing will pay relief amounts to the families of deceased Chinese workers.

The government will also pay Rs 2.5 million ($8,950) compensation to the family of the Pakistani driver who also died in the attack, sources added.

