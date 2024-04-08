35.9 C
Karachi
Monday, April 8, 2024
- Advertisement -

Cabinet approves wheat procurement policy for FY 2024-25

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: As the harvest season around the corner, the provincial cabinet of Punjab on Monday approved the wheat procurement policy for the fiscal year 2024-25, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources within the Food Department affirm that arrangements for wheat purchase at the district level have been finalized.

To facilitate the procurement process, the Food Department has established a network of 393 wheat procurement centers across Punjab, sources said.

As per sources, the the eligibility criteria for bard acquisition has been set at a maximum of 6 acres of land aimed at safeguarding the interests of small-scale farmers.

Furthermore, to streamline the application process, the Food Department will start receiving applications through a dedicated mobile application – Bardana – starting from April 13.

To ensure fair compensation for farmers, the provincial government has set the support price of wheat at Rs 3900 per maund.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.