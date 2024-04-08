Cabinet approves wheat procurement policy for FY 2024-25

LAHORE: As the harvest season around the corner, the provincial cabinet of Punjab on Monday approved the wheat procurement policy for the fiscal year 2024-25, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources within the Food Department affirm that arrangements for wheat purchase at the district level have been finalized.

To facilitate the procurement process, the Food Department has established a network of 393 wheat procurement centers across Punjab, sources said.

As per sources, the the eligibility criteria for bard acquisition has been set at a maximum of 6 acres of land aimed at safeguarding the interests of small-scale farmers.

Furthermore, to streamline the application process, the Food Department will start receiving applications through a dedicated mobile application – Bardana – starting from April 13.

To ensure fair compensation for farmers, the provincial government has set the support price of wheat at Rs 3900 per maund.