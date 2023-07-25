28.9 C
Cabinet meeting cancelled as PM visits DI Khan

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the federal cabinet, which was scheduled for today, has been postponed due to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s visit to Dera Ismail (DI) Khan, ARY News reported.

The federal cabinet was scheduled to discuss important national matters.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will pay a day-long visit to Dera Ismail Khan today.

During his visit, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of 8development projects including construction of roads, link roads, 220 KV power substation and provision of oil and gas to local population.

The prime minister will address the ceremony as well.

