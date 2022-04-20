Cabinet okays formation of ECL committee

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday chaired the first meeting of his federal cabinet where important decisions were undertaken, ARY News reported.

The cabinet, which met in Islamabad with PM Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, has approved the formation of Exit Control List (ECL) committee, said sources.

The committee from now onwards will have full authority to place or remove someone’s name from Exit Control List (ECL), they added.

Meanwhile, briefing the media about decisions taken in first cabinet meeting of the coalition government, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the federal cabinet approved reduction in prices of sugar and flour for the provision of relief to people during holy month of Ramadan.

She was flanked by Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail.

The subsidized flour is available everywhere in Punjab and reduction in sugar prices from Rs80 per kilogram to 70 rupees at utility stores during Ramazan was also accorded, she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the cabinet issued directions to all four provinces to ensure provision of sugar and flour across the country at govt notified rates.

The minister further said that Punjab government will supply flour to Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, adding that the foremost priority of the coalition government is the revival of economy.

Speaking about the IMF programme, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail expressed hope that the IMF loan programme will be revived successfully.

The minister maintained that the new government will present a pro-people budget to provide maximum relief to the masses. He said the government will utilize all its efforts to control rising inflation.

