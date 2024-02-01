Cabinet okays increase in prices of essential life-saving medicines’

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved the increase in prices of 146 essential life-saving medicines, keeping in view the ‘rising prices’ of their raw material in the global market,state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The meeting was informed by the Ministry of National Health Services and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) that through the online portal of the Authority, citizens could file complaints regarding the non-availability of medicines in the market.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar called for strict action against medicine smugglers and hoarders, directing the DRAP to improve its performance.

In the federal cabinet meeting, the prime minister instructed to compile the recommendations for necessary legislation for regulating drug prices and its onward presentation before the Parliament by the next elected government.

Addressing the cabinet meeting, PM Kakar said the government is taking all possible steps to ensure provision of medicines to the common man at reasonable prices. He said the government is framing such policies which would benefit the common man and also help develop the pharmaceutical industry.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Finance, the cabinet approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Competition Commission of Pakistan and the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) China. Under the MOU, exchange of information and technical capacity would increase between the two countries.

The cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, allowed renowned Pakistani psychologist Muhammad Saleem Khan Tareen to receive the award of Member of the British Empire from King Charles (III), in honour of his services in the field of psychology.

It also allowed Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu to receive the Gold Medal for Aeronautical Merit awarded by Italy, in recognition of his services for the increased cooperation between the air forces of the two countries.

The cabinet also approved the decisions taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) held on January 26, besides endorsing the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases taken on January 26 and 31, 2024.