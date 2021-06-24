Cabinet proposed to put 12 names on Exit Control List

ISLAMABAD: The sub-committee of the federal cabinet has recommended the placement of 12 names on Exit Control List (ECL) due to different cases and removal of 18 cases, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A session of the sub-committee of the federal cabinet held in Islamabad today which was attended by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem, officers of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), interior and law ministries.

The federal cabinet has been proposed to put the names of 12 persons accused in different cases on the ECL to prevent them from travelling abroad. Moreover, it has been suggested to removed the names of accused in 18 cases from the no-fly-list.

Moreover, the sub-committee also recommended to remove the names of six persons from ECL following the 27 appeals to review the government’s decision to impose travel restrictions.

One case was rejected, whereas, 20 cases were postponed for reviewal on the basis of absence. It was proposed to grant one-time permission to the president of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The recommendations will be sent to the federal cabinet for its final approval.