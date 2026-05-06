Rawalpindi: The Australian Royal Military College (RMC), Duntroon, has declared Pakistani Army Cadet Sardar Arsam Abbas (PMA 152 Long Course) the “Overall Best Foreign Military Cadet” on the passing out parade held at RMC Duntroon, Canberra on 5 May 2026, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

According to ISPR, the award is conferred upon the highest performing foreign military cadet across all facets of training. The military’s media wing called it a testament to the highest standards of professionalism, commitment and excellence demonstrated by the junior leadership of the Pakistan Army.

The commissioning parade was reviewed by the Australian Chief of Army Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, AO DSC. The event was witnessed by members of diplomatic corps including the Pakistani High Commissioner in Canberra, families of graduating cadets and Australian Defence Force officials.

ISPR further stated that Pakistan and Australia share a longstanding military relationship. Since 2013, 7 officers of the Pakistan Army have served as platoon commanders on the faculty of RMC, while 46 Pakistani Army cadets have graduated from this prestigious institution since 2009.

This marks the 14th occasion on which a Pakistani Army Cadet has been declared the Overall Best Foreign Military Cadet “including Lieutenant Nasir Hussain Khalid Selhria Shaheed, Tamgha-e-Basalat, who embraced shahadat on 4 September 2020 in North Waziristan District.

The name of Lieutenant Nasir Shaheed is also inscribed on the memorial stone at the RMC parade ground, symbolising the enduring legacy of courage sacrifice and honour of brave Pakistani Army Officers, ISPR added.