Caitlin O’Connor, Joe Manganiello find ‘home’ in Pittsburgh

O’Connor boasts a varied professional background. Born in Los Angeles and a graduate of UCLA with a degree in English, she utilized her education to explore journalism and creative writing. She rose to prominence as a host for platforms such as Arsenic TV, Maxim, and TheChive, interviewing high-profile figures including Cardi B and Hailey Bieber.

Caitlin O’Connor has credited her hosting work with Maxim as her “bread and butter,” citing it as essential to her career. She continues to demonstrate her versatility by successfully balancing acting, modeling, and hosting duties.

Finding Solace in Roots

In a December 2025 interview, Caitlin O’Connor expressed her enthusiasm for returning to Pennsylvania. Despite their deep roots in metropolitan entertainment hubs, she and Manganiello find comfort in their hometown ties. “That’s what we really connect on… it’s beautiful to be back home together,” she remarked.

The Changing Landscape of Hollywood

The couple’s decision to leave Los Angeles was influenced by seismic shifts in the entertainment industry. O’Connor noted that the combination of the pandemic and industry strikes moved many auditions and productions to remote locations. Furthermore, she criticized L.A.’s rising crime rate, suggesting it is no longer the undisputed entertainment capital.

“You can really work from anywhere,” O’Connor stated, emphasizing that studios are moving and production is increasingly taking place outside of traditional centers like Los Angeles.

As they settle into Pittsburgh, Caitlin O’Connor and Joe Manganiello are embracing both personal and professional transformations. Fans can look forward to updates on their journey and future projects.