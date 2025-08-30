Caitlyn Jenner breaks silence on manager Sophia Hutchins death

Former Olympic gold-medallist Caitlyn Jenner got emotional as she talked about her longtime manager and close friend Sophia Hutchins’ death for the first time in almost two months since her passing at 29.

For the unversed, American socialite and media personality, Sophia Hutchins, best remembered as the longtime friend and manager of Caitlyn Jenner, was pronounced dead on the scene on July 2, after her all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crashed into the bumper of a moving car near the former Olympian’s Malibu residence and fell into a 350-foot deep ravine.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

Speaking about the fatal car crash for the first time, a tearful Jenner said in her latest TV appearance, “Recently, my good friend Sophia passed away in a tragic accident. For the last seven weeks, I’ve been dealing with death, and it’s so difficult.”

Further reflecting on the Catholic school shooting, which killed two students and left several injured on August 27, ‘I Am Cait’ star continued, “So when this happened, it really hit me hard. Because here I am dealing with my grief, and I just can’t even imagine parents who dropped their kid off at school and, like that father just said, ‘I’ll never get a chance to talk to him again’. That is just so horrible.”