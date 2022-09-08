Calamity-hit Sindh fears Malaria epidemic as cases rise sharply

Karachi: Flood-hit Sindh fears viral disease outbreak as hundreds of Malaria cases reported in multiple districts in the last few days, ARY News reported.

According to the Health Department of Sindh a 521 malaria patients are under treatment in Thatta while 93 are admitted in Hyderabad. Jamshoro has reported 102 cases of Malaria, Tando Allahyar 103, Matiari 4 and Dadu has reported 91 cases of Malaria.

The Health Department data shows 137 Malaria cases in Badin while Tando Muhammad Khan has reported 106. While Sindh second-biggest city has reported 92 cases of Malaria.

Moreover, 85 Malaria patients are under treatment in Sujawal district, the Health Department told.

Sindh is currently facing devastating floods as majority of its districts are under water from heavy rainfall or from flood water.

Earlier on September 6, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that floods have thoroughly devastated Kharif crops in the province.

Murad Ali Shah was talking with a delegation of UAE headed by Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

“We have to save the people from the natural calamity but to rehabilitate them,” chief minister told the UAE delegation.

“We want to drain the water out of the agriculture lands immediately to get them prepare for cultivation of Rabi crop,” Shah said. “We have to face food problem if we fail to sow the wheat crop in time,” he said.

