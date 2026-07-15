A California startup aims to introduce a switch for the night sky by deploying a large, steerable mirror into orbit to reflect sunlight onto specific regions on Earth after sunset.

On July 9, the Federal Communications Commission approved Reflect Orbital’s plan to launch Eärendil-1, a prototype satellite with a reflective film about 59 feet (18 meters) wide.

This satellite could effectively turn night into day in selected areas. This initial test could show whether “sunlight on demand” could shift from sci-fi to reality, enabling certain regions to enjoy continuous sunlight—beneficial for solar power and agriculture.

Reflect Orbital plans to eventually deploy over 50,000 such mirror satellites by 2035, though not everyone supports this vision.

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Astronomers strongly criticize the project, warning that such a large fleet might block telescopes and significantly alter the night sky. Nonetheless, approval has been granted only for a single experimental spacecraft, not the full constellation.

According to the FCC’s July 9 approval, Eärendil-1 will orbit roughly 625 kilometers above Earth and will feature a motorized, thin-film reflector capable of directing sunlight toward a specific target.

Reflect Orbital estimates that the illuminated area could extend at least five kilometers. The timeline for satellite launches and improvements in lighting services is planned from 2026 to 2035.

The satellite will collect sunlight while flying above Earth’s dark side and project a reflected patch onto the ground.

A single low-orbit satellite provides only brief illumination, so sustained coverage requires multiple satellites passing in succession.

Reflect Orbital explains that these beams could assist search-and-rescue operations, illuminate disaster zones and remote construction areas, extend crop-growing seasons, and enable solar farms to generate power after sunset.

Its public roadmap foresees deploying two satellites in 2026, over 5,000 by 2030, and more than 50,000 by 2035. The company also states that future fleets could vary their light levels from moonlike glow to daylight brightness, like a dimmer switch.