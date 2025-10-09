Fired employee retaliates, robs ex-boss of Rs50,000 in Lahore

LAHORE: Police have arrested two suspects with the help of CCTV footage, accused of blackmailing a call center owner at gunpoint in Gulberg, ARY News reported.

According to police, CCTV footage helped identify and trace the suspects involved in the incident. The investigation revealed that one of the suspects, Faheem, had been recently fired from the victim’s call center.

In retaliation, Faheem—along with an accomplice—reportedly held the call center owner, identified as Tariq, at gunpoint and snatched Rs50,000 in cash.

CCTV footage showed the suspects threatening the victim, while police said the men also issued death threats.

A pistol was recovered from the suspects, and a case has been registered. The investigation has been handed over to the relevant police unit for further action.

Earlier, a shocking incident of alleged harassment and illegal confinement of a female call center employee was reported in Karachi.

According to police, the girl was allegedly confined inside a software house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, from where she managed to inform her family over the phone.

When her family members reached the location, a violent clash ensued as the software house owners allegedly opened fire on them. Gunfire was exchanged, though no casualties were reported. The girl was safely rescued.

Later, authorities confirmed that eight suspects, including five armed employees of the call center, were arrested.

Police recovered two rifles and three pistols from their possession. Six FIRs have been registered under sections relating to harassment, wrongful confinement, aerial firing, rioting, and death threats.

According to the FIR, the victim’s father stated that his daughter had been working at the call center for the past three years.

The branch manager, identified as Daniyal, allegedly harassed her with inappropriate remarks and obscene conduct. When the victim informed her cousin, he confronted Daniyal, who then threatened them.

The FIR further revealed that on the day of the incident, the girl was locked inside the office, and when her family tried to intervene,