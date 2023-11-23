Call of Duty 2024 is reportedly a new Black Ops

In 2024, Call of Duty is set to make a return to its Black Ops sub-series. Following the recent launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 earlier this month, the attention has quickly shifted to what the next Call of Duty entry lined up in 2024 will be. While Activision has not officially revealed any details about its plans for 2024.

According to the reports from Windows Central, the 2024 Call of Duty installment is rumored to be a Black Ops title, possibly named Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War, marking the sixth Black Ops game in the gaming sequel.

Similar to the Black Ops Cold War, the game might feature real-world politicians and leaders from that era who could make an appearance in the game as it looks to “explore a nuanced narrative of the Gulf War, with a critical focus on various participants in the conflict.”

Outside of its campaign, the new Black Ops entry is said to reintroduce popular maps from previous Black Ops titles. This strategy employed by Activision has most notably done this year with Modern Warfare 3, which featured maps from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2.

Lastly, a Zombies mode is also said to be present in the 20204 Black Ops title, potentially being accessible weeks before the official release through early access.

It is pertinent to mention here that these details are not confirmed by Activision, however, it is anticipated that the Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War will likely be addressed in early 2024.