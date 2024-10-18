Call Of Duty 2025 details leaked before Black Ops 6 release

Ahead of the release of Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 next week, details have emerged about the next game in the series.

The iconic shooter game has been the victim of leaks months prior to the official announcement of most of its titles with last year’s leak about the upcoming title’s setting in the 90s Gulf War.

It seems that Activision has faced another such incident as a leak has suggested that 2025’s Call Of Duty will be another Black Ops game.

According to Insider Gaming, the next Call Of Duty game will be a sequel to 2012’s Black Ops 2 and will be set five years later in 2030.

The leak also revealed the return of Black Ops 2 protagonists, including David Mason, in what’s believed to be an espionage-themed story.

The gaming website claimed that the 2025 entry will have remastered Black Ops 2 maps along with some new ones, and will bring back the Gunfight multiplayer mode.

According to the publication, several features from Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 will also make a return in the next title, including the ‘meat shield’ mechanic along with the omni-movement system with the addition of a wall jump.

As per the leak, the next game will roll out an eight-player mode for Zombies, reportedly linked to a classic mode.

It is noteworthy here that the highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will take place in the 1990s and features the likes of former US president Bill Clinton and ex-Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in its campaign mode.

Reports said that the title is not coming only on Xbox Series, PS5, and PC, but will also be released on PS4 and Xbox One.