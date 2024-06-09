Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 official release date announced

Xbox Games announced the official release date for the highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Xbox chief Phil Spencer on Sunday unveiled the first gameplay footage from the upcoming Call of Duty game which will be released on October 25, a gaming website reported.

The game will take place in the 1990s and features the likes of former US president Bill Clinton and ex-Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in its campaign mode.

Reports said that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is not coming only on Xbox Series, PS5, and PC, but will also be released on PS4 and Xbox One.

After Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, the upcoming Call of Duty game will be available on Xbox Game Pass from the start.

Last month, the first teaser trailer for Activision’s highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was released ahead of its release.

The trailer showed what looked to be an espionage mission at night to vandalise Mt Rushmore in the United States with the phrase “The Truth Lies,” which is also the name of the website that uploaded the teaser trailer.

The clip was presented on an old TV having six channels, in an apparent reference to the name of the game with more buttons to play, pause, forward and rewind the footage.

The old TV further intensified the rumours that the game will be set during the Gulf War.