TikTok strengthens parental controls to ensure safer teen usage

TikTok has rolled out significant updates to its Family Pairing feature, empowering parents with greater control while fostering healthier digital habits among teenagers.

The new controls and wellness tools reinforce TikTok’s commitment to online safety and responsible screen time.

Key Family Pairing Feature Updates

Custom Screen-Free Periods: Parents can now set specific times, such as school hours, bedtime, or weekends, when TikTok use is restricted. Teens can request extra time, but final approval lies with parents.

Visibility Enhancements: Parents can see who their teen follows, who follows them, and which accounts have been blocked, promoting open discussions about online interactions.

Teen Reporting Support: When teens report content that violates TikTok's guidelines, they will have the option to notify a trusted adult—even if the Family Pairing feature isn't enabled.

Encouraging Healthy Digital Habits

TikTok is introducing a Wind-Down Feature for users under 16, discouraging excessive nighttime scrolling. After 10 PM, the For You feed will display calming music and prompts urging teens to log off. If they continue browsing, persistent reminders will appear, reinforcing mindful screen time.

Future updates will include guided meditation exercises, leveraging studies that connect mindfulness with improved sleep.

Industry-Wide Online Safety Measures

TikTok is collaborating with global leaders to enhance age verification and enforce its under-13 user restrictions through machine learning. The platform is also partnering with Telefónica for mobile-based age verification solutions.

Additionally, TikTok is contributing to multi-stakeholder discussions on age verification, working alongside organisations such as the We Protect Global Alliance and the Center for Information Policy Leadership to establish best practices for digital safety.

China’s ByteDance has a deadline this Saturday to sell TikTok’s U.S. assets to a non-Chinese buyer or face a ban, as mandated by President Trump in January. Trump mentioned that a deal is close with several investors. A White House official indicated that any news about TikTok’s future will be announced by Trump at his discretion.