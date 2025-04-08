Binance founder Changpeng Zhao joins Pakistan Crypto Council as advisor

ISLAMABAD: The globally renowned founder of crypto exchange Binance, Changpeng Zhao, widely known as CZ, has been appointed as the strategic advisor to the Pakistan Crypto Council.

The formal announcement was made during a high-level meeting held in Islamabad, attended by Zhao and representatives of the Pakistan Crypto Council.

The session was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the State Bank of Pakistan governor, and secretaries from the Law and IT ministries were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb described the development as a historic moment for Pakistan, stating, “We are sending a clear message to the world that Pakistan is ready for innovation.”

He further added, “With CZ’s involvement, we are accelerating our vision to transform Pakistan into a regional powerhouse through Web3, digital finance, and blockchain-driven growth.”

During his visit to Pakistan, Changpeng Zhao also held separate meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, where discussions were held on crypto industry investments, regulatory frameworks, and technological collaboration.

By leveraging Changpeng Zhao’s global reputation and expertise in crypto technology, Pakistan aims to play a meaningful role in the international crypto market.

On this occasion, Pakistan Crypto Council CEO Bilal Saqib remarked, “Pakistan is opening its doors to the future of finance, and there could be no better guide on this journey than CZ.”