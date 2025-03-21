Pakistan Crypto Council marks a new digital chapter for economy: FinMin

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, has said that the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) marks the beginning of a new digital chapter for the country’s economy, ARY News reported on Friday.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the council’s first meeting, which was attended by key stakeholders, including the CEO of the Council Bilal Bin Saqib, Governor of the State Bank and the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The meeting focused on exploring opportunities in Pakistan’s cryptocurrency space. Bilal Bin Saqib presented a comprehensive vision and mission for the Crypto Council, which was commended by the finance minister.

The finance minister emphasized that the Crypto Council will serve as a platform to bring together all stakeholders and regulatory bodies. He also reiterated the government’s commitment to creating a transparent and robust financial and economic system.

Muhammad Aurangzeb added that the Council marks the beginning of a new digital chapter for the country's economy.

This move is part of Pakistan’s larger efforts to regulate and legitimize cryptocurrency.

This move is part of Pakistan's larger efforts to regulate and legitimize cryptocurrency.

According to press release, the council would play a pivotal role in formulating policies, fostering innovation, and ensuring a secure and forward-thinking approach to crypto adoption in Pakistan.

Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb will serve as the Chair of the Pakistan Crypto Council.

Bilal Bin Saqib, the Chief Advisor to the Finance Minister on the Crypto Council, has been appointed as the CEO of the Council, bringing his expertise in blockchain technology, investment strategy, and digital innovation to spearhead the initiative.