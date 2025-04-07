Nintendo boss hints at Switch 2 price hike after Trump’s tariffs

Nintendo America boss has hinted at a revision of the price of Switch 2 gaming console in the US after President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on imports from several countries.

The company announced delaying the preorders for the upcoming gaming console on Friday after Trump announced tariffs on imports from several countries.

“Preorders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the US will not start April 9, 2025, in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions,” the company said in a statement.

While Nintendo Switch 2 has been priced at $449, fans of the gaming console feared that the company might go for a hike after Donald Trump’s recent announcements.

Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser has now addressed the company’s plans for the gaming console and the headwinds it faces.

“The $449 for the individual SKU [Nintendo Switch 2] and then the $499 for the hardware SKU plus Mario Kart World. Those were made based on previous tariffs, and there was no impact from previous tariffs on those pricing,” he said in an interview with a US media outlet.

Read more: US starts collecting Trump’s new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms

Bowser added: “More on that pricing, I should say, much like every other company, I think in the U.S. right now, we’re in the process of actively assessing what the impact may be.”

He also hinted at a change in the price of the gaming console after Donald Trump hit Japan with 24 percent tariffs.

“We’re just going to have to actively assess what that impact may be. Things may change in the days ahead. So we’re just watching and trying to understand what that impact might be and what actions we might have to take,” Bowser said.