Court summons AGP over X suspension

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday summoned attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan over the suspension of social media platform X in the country, ARY News reported.

NetBlocks, an organisation that monitors accessibility issues on the internet, on February 17, last year, confirmed that a “national-scale disruption” has hit X in Pakistan in the aftermath of widespread protests in the country triggered by the alleged vote rigging in general elections.

A full bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) headed by CJ Justice Aaliya Neelam heard the plea challenging the ban on X services in Pakistan.

Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) officials and other concerned parties appeared before LHC full court bench in today’s hearing.

The additional attorney general informed court that the response and a report had been submitted by PTA in the case.

The LHC bench summoned the AGP to appear before it on April 17 and explain the status of ban notification on the X services in Pakistan.

Earlier on March 5, last year, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) also served notices to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting over the suspension of social media platform X (Twitter).

The then, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Aamer Farooq took up the plea against the suspension of X.