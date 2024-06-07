Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 reported release date leaked

Activision’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is reportedly arriving this year as per a latest leak circulating online.

The Verge reporter Tom Warren has said that the upcoming title will be released on October 25, similar to the earlier Call of Duty games that have been launched in the last quarter of the year, a gaming website reported.

It is pertinent to mention that the previous title Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was released on November 10 last year while Modern Warfare 2 was launched in late September 2022.

The most recent addition in the Black Ops series titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was released on November 13, 2020.

Last month, the first teaser trailer for Activision’s highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was released ahead of its release.

The trailer showed what looked to be an espionage mission at night to vandalise Mt Rushmore in the United States with the phrase “The Truth Lies,” which is also the name of the website that uploaded the teaser trailer.

The clip was presented on an old TV having six channels, in an apparent reference to the name of the game with more buttons to play, pause, forward and rewind the footage.

The old TV further intensified the rumours that the game will be set during the Gulf War.

Microsoft, which now owns Activision Blizzard, is reportedly planning to announce the release date for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 straight into Game Pass in June.

However, the company has not released any official statement regarding the reports as fans eargerly wait any development regarding the game’s release.