Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 first teaser trailer goes viral

The first teaser trailer for Activision’s highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was released on Wednesday ahead of its release.

The trailer shows what looks to be an espionage mission at night to vandalise Mt Rushmore in the United States with the phrase “The Truth Lies,” which is also the name of the website that uploaded the teaser trailer, a gaming website reported.

The clip is presented on an old TV having six channels, in an apparent reference to the name of the game with more buttons to play, pause, forward and rewind the footage.

However, the teasers is only presented on the first channel with other five channels having no signals.

The old TV further intensified the rumours that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be set during the Gulf War.

Microsoft, which now owns Activision Blizzard, is reportedly planning to announce the release date for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 straight into Game Pass in June.

However, the company has not released any official statement regarding the reports as fans eargerly wait any development regarding the game’s release.

The last entry in the Call of Duty series was Modern Warfare III released last year which failed to attract a huge audience.