Colossal Biosciences revives extinct dire wolf through DNA technology

In a world-first breakthrough that blurs the lines between science fiction and reality, Colossal Biosciences has successfully brought back the viral dire wolf, a species that has been extinct for over 12,500 years.

Once thought to exist only in legends and pop culture, especially following its appearance in Game of Thrones, the dire wolf has now become the first animal to be fully de-extincted, thanks to revolutionary advancements in genetic technology.

Three dire wolves, two adolescent males named Romulus and Remus and a female named Khaleesi, were born using DNA retrieved from ancient fossils, including a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull.

This landmark viral achievement not only marks the revival of the dire wolf but also demonstrates the success of Colossal’s integrated de-extinction technology stack.

The rebirth of the dire wolf signals a bold new chapter in science and conservation.

Colossal’s team, led by CEO Ben Lamm and co-founder Dr George Church of Harvard, carried out 20 unique precision germline edits to achieve this feat 15 of which were based on ancient gene variants that hadn’t existed in the natural world for millennia.

Alongside the viral dire wolf milestone, Colossal has also birthed two litters of cloned red wolves, one of the world’s most critically endangered species.

These red wolves, including one female named Hope and three males named Blaze, Cinder, and Ash, were brought to life using a novel blood-based cloning technique, showing the overlap between de-extinction and global conservation efforts.

Read More: WATCH: Giant meatball of extinct mammoth unveiled!

The dire wolves and red wolves are now thriving within a specially designed 2,000+ acre ecological preserve certified by the American Humane Society and regulated by the USDA.

The site includes a secure six-acre enclosure for further observation of the dire wolves, complete with a veterinary clinic, a management facility, and natural dens.

A dedicated team of ten full-time animal care professionals ensures the animals’ wellbeing, while 24/7 drone and camera monitoring enhances safety.

As the dire wolf once again roams the earth, Colossal Biosciences redefines what is possible not only in terms of bringing back lost species but also in offering new hope for global conservation.