Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 & 2 PS5 release date could be days away

Call of Duty fans tracking the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 ports of Black Ops and Black Ops 2 might not have to wait much longer. Following Treyarch’s initial June announcement confirming a July launch window, fresh backend activity on the PlayStation Network (PSN) strongly hints that the classic PS3-era shooters are hitting the modern console within days.

Clues Point to an Imminent Launch Week

Data tracked by reliable industry insider PlayStation Game Size shows that Sony pushed out sequential updates for both titles over the July 2nd and July 3rd weekend. The files quickly moved from update version 1.02 to 1.03.

In PlayStation backend deployment, a “1.03” patch is traditionally the final stability build uploaded right before a digital game goes live on the PlayStation Store. Prominent franchise insider CharlieIntel corroborated the theory, stating on social media that the official launch dates should drop “relatively soon.”

When Will Black Ops 1 & 2 Arrive on PS5?

While a surprise drop over a U.S. holiday weekend is unlikely, community consensus points to a few strategic dates in July 2026:

The Week of July 6th: Activision’s ongoing Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 free trial concludes on July 6th. Launching the classic ports immediately after would capitalise on the renewed franchise hype.

Post-CDL Championship (After July 19th): Alternatively, Activision may choose to clear the runway, waiting until the high-profile Call of Duty League (CDL) Championship Weekend wraps up on July 19th before drawing attention to legacy titles.

What to Expect: Features and Expected Pricing

Treyarch has already clarified that these releases are direct native ports, not full remakes or graphical remasters. Players can expect the exact gameplay loop, campaigns, multiplayer maps, and iconic round-based Zombies modes they remember from the PS3 generation, running with minimal technical upgrades beyond basic hardware compatibility.

Pricing details remain unconfirmed by Sony or Activision, but historical marketplace trends offer a solid baseline:

Base Game Pricing: Recent updates to the Xbox Store listed the digital backward-compatible versions at $40 each.

The DLC Factor: It remains unclear whether the legacy map packs and Zombies expansions will be bundled for free or sold separately. If Activision charges extra for add-ons, completing the classic experience could require a larger investment than the baseline $40 price tag.

Stay tuned as we monitor the PlayStation Store for an official drop.