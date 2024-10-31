Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 achieves major milestone

Microsoft Gaming has claimed that Activision’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has scored the biggest opening weekend in the franchise’s history.

Released on October 25, the game has become the biggest Call of Duty opening weekend in terms of total players, hours played and total matches, as per Microsoft.

The company, however, did not reveal the specific numbers for any of those Black Ops 6 numbers compared with the previous titles.

Developed by Activision’s Treyarch and Raven studios, Black Ops 6 was released on Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

The title is the first in the Call of Duty franchise to be released after Microsoft purchased Activision Blizzard for $76 billion in October 2023.

In the company’s previous earning call, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that last week’s launch of Black Ops 6 was the biggest Call of Duty release ever.

“Unit sales on PlayStation and Steam were also up over 60 percent year-over-year,” as per Nadella.

Black Ops 6 is set in an alternate history in 1991 and follows Troy Marshall and Frank Woods as they gather a number of agents to hunt down Pantheon, a mysterious group that has infiltrated the CIA and targeted outsiders as traitors to the US.

The latest game also reintroduced the fan-favourite “Round-Based Zombies” mode to the franchise.

Meanwhile, details have emerged about the next game in the series, suggesting that 2025’s Call Of Duty will be another Black Ops game.

An insider claimed that the next Call Of Duty game will be a sequel to 2012’s Black Ops 2 and will be set five years later in 2030.

The leak also revealed the return of Black Ops 2 protagonists, including David Mason, in what’s believed to be an espionage-themed story.