Call of Duty developer comments on Black Ops 7 co-op, split-screen support

Activision has issued a clarification regarding the co-op and split-screen in its upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

The trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 confirmed the return of fan-favourite characters from Black Ops 2.

The upcoming entry, a direct sequel to the beloved Black Ops 2, will feature 4-player co-op for its campaign.

Apart from 2015’s Black Ops 3, all games in the franchise had single-player campaigns, while Black Ops 4 had no campaign at all.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be the first game to feature a co-op campaign since the 2015 entry.

However, Activision has said that the upcoming game will not have split-screen in its co-op campaign mode.

Quoting an official, Game Rant reported that the upcoming entry in the popular game franchise will be played solo or online.

Activision official confirmed to the publication that the co-op campaign mode will not have split-screen feature.

Earlier this month, the developer released gameplay footage, confirming that David Mason is returning as the main protagonist, while fan-favourite Raul Menendez will be the main antagonist.

The game is scheduled for a release on November 14, following a Black Ops 7 Beta, split between two periods.

The game will be launched on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC via Xbox PC, Battle.net, and Steam.