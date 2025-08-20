Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 gameplay footage, release date revealed

Activision unveiled the gameplay footage for the hotly anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 at the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025.

The 22nd entry in the popular shooter franchise is a direct sequel to 2012’s Black Ops 2.

Activision teased Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 in a trailer earlier this year during the Xbox Games Showcase. However, the teaser did not provide any details about the characters or the setting of the game.

The fresh Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 gameplay footage has now confirmed that David Mason is returning as the main protagonist, while fan-favourite Raul Menendez will be the main antagonist.

The gameplay footage also confirmed the return of The Guild, a crime syndicate, which has gone global with its army and robots.

The game, scheduled for a release on November 14, will allow co-op with up to four players.

The upcoming entry in the popular franchise is returning to the futuristic setting, with twisting hallways, floating islands and giant knives landing on earth from the sky.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 gameplay footage also shared more details about the advancement in the ‘omnimovement.’

The footage shows Mason and his team carriying out jetpack-esque super jumps, jumping walls and using hooks to cover long distances to dodge the bad guys in different settings such as Nicaragua, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Alaska and the fictional city of Avalon.

Activision has made the game available for pre-order or pre-purchase on Xbox consoles, PlayStation, and PC.

The developer has also announced a Black Ops 7 Beta, split between two periods.

The Early Access will run from October 2 to October 5, while the Open Beta will kick off on October 5 and run through October 8.