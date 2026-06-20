Call of Duty Black Ops & Black Ops 2 PS4/PS5 port prices may have leaked

The possible PlayStation Store pricing for Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 has surfaced after recent PC and Xbox storefront updates, hinting at what players can expect when both titles arrive on PS4 and PS5 in July 2026.

What the Store Updates Show: $40 Base Games, Cheaper DLC

According to CharlieIntel, both games had pricing changes pushed to PC and Xbox platforms that list the base version of each title at $40 USD. Individual DLC map packs were also cut from $15 to $10, while Season Passes dropped from $50 to $30. Microtransaction Personalization Packs for camouflages have reportedly been made free.

While Activision and Treyarch haven’t officially confirmed PS4/PS5 prices, the timing lines up with Treyarch’s announcement that both games are coming to PlayStation consoles in July 2026. The updates are seen as a strong indicator of how the PlayStation versions will be priced.

What You’re Getting: Straight Ports, Not Remasters

Treyarch confirmed on X that Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are being ported to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 by Iron Galaxy. These are “direct ports of the original PlayStation 3-era games” — not remasters or remakes — meaning no visual or gameplay overhauls.

Each release will include the complete package: Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies. After more than a decade locked to PS3 and Xbox 360, this marks the first time the original titles will run natively on modern PlayStation hardware.

Context: Physical PS3 Prices vs New Digital Ports

For comparison, used Black Ops II PS3 discs sold for $4.99–$9.99 in June 2026, while complete Black Ops 1 & 2 Combo Packs for PS3 averaged $14.45–$24.99. The new $40 digital ports reflect current-gen licensing and storefront pricing, but include full MP and Zombies support that many PS3 copies lack due to expired servers.

What’s Still Unknown: Exact Date, Multiplayer Servers, Xbox/PC Rollout

Treyarch has not announced an exact July 2026 release date or confirmed multiplayer server plans. No Xbox Series X|S or PC version has been revealed yet, though the pricing changes appeared on those storefronts first. UAE players will be able to access both games via the PlayStation Store, but AED pricing hasn’t been listed.