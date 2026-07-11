Call of Duty classics return: Black Ops 1 & 2 shadow-drop on PS5 and PS4

In a surprise move that caught the gaming community completely off guard, Activision and developer Iron Galaxy have officially shadow-dropped native ports of Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 onto the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 storefronts.

While Treyarch had previously teased a July 2026 launch window, no concrete date was ever made public. The sudden arrival ends a multi-year drought for PlayStation owners, who have been entirely locked out of playing the iconic early-2010s shooters on modern hardware due to Sony’s lack of native PlayStation 3 backward compatibility.

Port vs. Remaster: It is critical to note that these are straight native ports, not full remakes or remasters. Initial analysis indicates the titles run at a native 1920×1080 resolution. While the underlying gameplay and core textures remain unchanged from the original PS3 builds, the ports offer a completely clean slate for multiplayer servers, entirely isolated from the legacy matchmaking systems that have long been plagued by security exploits.

Price Breakdown: The High Cost of Nostalgia

While Xbox players have been enjoying these titles for years via free backward compatibility using their original Xbox 360 discs, PlayStation owners must buy the digital ports outright. If bought outside of promotional windows, buying into both classic titles alongside their essential multiplayer maps comes with a heavy premium.

Here’s the pricing for Call of Duty: Black Ops on PlayStation, broken down by option:

The base games are currently $39.99 USD each for Black Ops 1 and Black Ops 2. If you have PlayStation Plus, both are 50% off at $19.99 USD until August 6, 2026.

Individual DLC Season Passes are $29.99 USD per game standard, or $9.99 USD per game with PlayStation Plus.

If you grab everything together, The Complete Bundle costs $139.96 USD at regular price, but drops to $59.96 USD with the PS Plus discount.

That deal runs out August 6, 2026.

Missing Content: What Didn’t Make the Cut

While the ports successfully bring back the full, critically acclaimed single-player Campaigns, traditional competitive Multiplayer maps, and iconic co-op round-based Zombies modes, the re-releases are not entirely complete.

A deep dive into the newly live PS5 Trophy lists and multiplayer menus confirms that several community-favorite features from the early 2010s have been permanently stripped from both games:

Wager Matches: The highly popular competitive mode from the first Black Ops—which allowed players to bet in-game “COD Points” currency on high-stakes match formats like Gun Game and One in the Chamber—has been entirely removed, likely due to modern platform guidelines regarding virtual betting.

Theater Mode: The innovative feature that allowed users to save, rewind, and record camera angles from their online matches is completely absent from the current-gen ports.

League Play: The foundational ranked competitive playlist featured prominently in Black Ops 2 has been deactivated.

Despite the missing secondary features and the steep base price tag, the sudden release has already generated immense traffic on the PlayStation Network, providing a clean, hack-free environment for legacy Call of Duty veterans looking to revisit the series’ golden era.