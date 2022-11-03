Call of duty: Modern Warfare 2 breaks franchise previous records

The newly released Call of duty: Modern Warfare 2 has broken all the previous records of the franchise by getting $800 million in worldwide sales in the first three days of the release.

As per details, the game was officially released on October 28 right after the early access to a single-player campaign on October 20.

The infamous Company is yet to reveal the number of copies the best-selling game sold now but it’s confirmed that this new release has shattered all the previous records surpassing the Call of duty: Modern warfare 2019 release.

Back in 2011 CoD: modern warfare 3 became the biggest opening ever in the company’s history, selling $650million in the first five days.

The Company CEO Bobby Kotick thanked the team for the magic they have created with great artistry and technology.

Moreover, he added that the milestone belongs to the global community of players who find Joy and connection in Call of duty.

Read more: VIDEO GAMES COULD IMPROVE KIDS’ BRAINS: STUDY

Earlier, a new US study published in JAMA Network Openly indicates there may also be cognitive benefits associated with the popular pastime.

Lead author Bader Chaarani, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Vermont, told AFP he was naturally drawn to the topic as a keen gamer himself with expertise in neuroimagery.

Prior research had focused on detrimental effects, linking gaming with depression and increased aggression.

These studies were however limited by their relatively small number of participants, particularly those involving brain imaging, said Charaani.

For the new research, Chaarani and colleagues analyzed data from the large and ongoing Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study, which is funded by the National Institutes of Health.

They looked at survey answers, cognitive test results, and brain images from around 2,000 nine- and ten-year-olds, who were separated into two groups: those who never played games, and those who played for three hours or more a day.

“The results raise the intriguing possibility that video gaming may provide a cognitive training experience with measurable neurocognitive effects,” the authors concluded in their paper.

