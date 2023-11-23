Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Adding Long-Requested Feature

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players are about to get a long-requested feature. The series undergoes a constant evolution to strike a balance between retaining something new and what players enjoy.

Sometimes, the changes spark controversy, especially when they involve removing established components of the Call of Duty formula.

Modern Warfare 3 has been actively working to address a lot of the controversial decisions made in recent years by bringing back slide canceling, faster movement, red dots on the mini-map, and more.

One thing that has caused no shortage of fury among fans in recent years is the fact that lobbies automatically disband after a match.

Breaking: SHG says they will test out non-disbanding lobbies in MWIII in an upcoming update pic.twitter.com/f1QXIpDVg6 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 20, 2023

While this practice aims to diversify the player pool and maintain variety in matches, as some lobbies are perceived as too easy, while others are exceptionally challenging, creating a random experience.

Sledgehammer Games has noted they plan to experiment with non-disbanding lobbies in a future update amongst a test group of players and if all goes well, the developer will explore the idea of implementing it for everyone.

As of right now, it is yet to be clear regarding the launch of the update, or how many players will be included in this test pool.

Meanwhile, Sledgehammer Games actively communicates with fans and addresses the desire of the players.

Sledgehammer is also not just completely bending to the will of fans, as they’re just testing things to see if the feedback can actually make their game better without just doing it to make fans happy.

However, the Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 is scheduled to commence on December 06, indicating potential gameplay changes and updates around that time.