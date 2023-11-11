Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now monitor voice chats with AI

Sledgehammer Games, the game developer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, has reportedly implemented Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to monitor the user’s toxic voice chat.

The Call of Duty franchise is pretty well-known for its toxicity, where the users are pretty engaged in toxic behavior, including the use of offensive language.

In response, Activision has taken relevant steps to address the issue, introducing AI monitoring feature that allows users to disable voice chat for toxic players.

Earlier this year, the game developers announced the implementation of an AI technology to monitor in-game voice chat.

However, this feature has been activated in Modern Warfare 3, with the AI identifying players exhibiting toxic behavior and subsequently generating reports.

It’s important to note that the AI itself cannot administer punishments; rather, it brings attention to individuals deemed inappropriate. The server admin reviews the report and determines whether the player needs to be punished or not.

“There’s no place for disruptive behavior or harassment in games ever. Tackling disruptive voice chat particularly has long been an extraordinary challenge across gaming. With this collaboration, we are now bringing Modulate’s state of the art machine learning technology that can scale in real-time for a global level of enforcement,” said Michael Vance, Chief Technology Officer, Activision. “This is a critical step forward to creating and maintaining a fun, fair and welcoming experience for all players.”

“We’re enormously excited to team with Activision to push forward the cutting edge of trust and safety,” said Mike Pappas, CEO at Modulate. “This is a big step forward in supporting a player community the size and scale of Call of Duty, and further reinforces Activision’s ongoing commitment to lead in this effort.”