Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 advert highlights Xbox’s Game Pass U-turn

Activision is now running ads for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 that explicitly say “Not on Xbox Game Pass this year”, in a rare move that underlines Microsoft’s abrupt policy reversal.

After two years of day-one CoD launches on Game Pass, MW4 will skip the service at launch when it releases October 23, 2026.

The Ad: ‘Not on Game Pass’ Front and Center

Spotted on Facebook by ResetEra users, the official pre-order ad promotes “Lock-in campaign early access” as a bonus. Directly underneath it reads: “Not on Xbox Game Pass this year”.

“Just wild for them to know things are so messy and confusing that their social ads need to have specific callouts like this,” one user said. Activision appears to be pre-empting confusion after Black Ops 6 and Black Ops 7 launched directly into Game Pass in 2024 and 2025.

Why Microsoft Changed Course

Microsoft confirmed in April 2026 that new annual Call of Duty games would no longer debut on Game Pass day one. The service also got a price cut at the same time.

Reports say the decision was financial. Bloomberg reported that putting Black Ops 6 on Game Pass at launch cost Microsoft around $300 million in lost sales as subscribers churned out after playing.

Starting with MW4, new CoD titles are expected to hit Game Pass “during the following holiday season” — about a year after launch.

MW4 Launch Details

Modern Warfare 4, led by Infinity Ward with Treyarch and Raven, launches October 23, 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Switch 2 — the first CoD on Nintendo since 2013.

A multiplayer beta is coming before launch. Pre-orders offer 10% off the Vault Edition for previous CoD owners.