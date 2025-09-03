Call of Duty movie looks to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ for inspiration

Paramount is reportedly looking up to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ for inspiration as it joined hands with Activision for a Call of Duty movie.

After years of rumours, the film is finally happening as Activision and Paramount confirmed a deal to develop a live-action film adaptation of the Call of Duty franchise.

In a joint statement a day earlier, they said that the feature film was “designed to thrill its massive global fan base by delivering on the hallmarks of what fans love about the iconic series.”

While Paramount kept details about the director, cast, plot details or release date secret, its boss, David Ellison, said that they would commit to the Call of Duty movie as their work on ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’

“We’re approaching this film with the same disciplined, uncompromising commitment to excellence that guided our work on Top Gun: Maverick, ensuring it meets the exceptionally high standards this franchise and its fans deserve,” he said in a statement.

“As a lifelong fan of Call of Duty this is truly a dream come true. From the first Allied campaigns in the original Call of Duty, through Modern Warfare and Black Ops, I’ve spent countless hours playing this franchise that I absolutely love,” Ellison added.

Activision President Rob Kostich reaffirmed the developer’s aim to attract new fans to the popular game franchise with the Call of Duty movie.

“Our shared goal is quite simple — to create an unforgettable blockbuster movie experience that our community loves, and one that also excites and inspires new fans of the franchise,” he said.

The confirmation about the film comes as the developer is gearing up for the release of it next entry, Black Ops 7, on November 14.

The game will be launched on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC via Xbox PC, Battle.net, and Steam.