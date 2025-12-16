Call of Duty movie officially in development at Paramount

Paramount Pictures is officially developing a Call of Duty movie with major Hollywood talent attached to bring the blockbuster video game franchise to the big screen. After more than a decade of delayed attempts by Activision to launch a cinematic universe, the project is finally moving forward.

The film, based on the popular video game series, will be directed by Peter Berg. He is best known for his work on the intense war drama Lone Survivor and action-heavy titles like The Kingdom and Battleship. Oscar-nominated writer Taylor Sheridan, known for creating the hit series Yellowstone and penning the screenplays for Sicario and Hell or High Water, has boarded the project to write the script.

Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty acknowledged the difficulty of adapting a franchise with 20 years of history. He stated that Sheridan is a “good match” for the team’s vision.

Booty questioned the starting point for the adaptation. He asked, “There are two decades of Call of Duty—where do you start? Which character do you pick?”

Meanwhile, Paramount boss David Ellison, a self-proclaimed lifelong fan of the series, vowed to bring the same “disciplined, uncompromising commitment to excellence” to the film. He aims to apply the same standards that were applied to Top Gun: Maverick.

“Being entrusted by Activision and players worldwide to bring this extraordinary storytelling universe to the big screen is both an honor and a responsibility that we don’t take lightly,” Ellison said.

Details about the Call of Duty movie plot remain limited. Activision has previously surveyed fans to gather their preferences regarding a story. The story could be based on Modern Warfare, Black Ops, Zombies, or something completely new. However, it is still uncertain whether this feedback will play a role in the final script.

At this time, no cast members have been announced, and there is no set release date. Additionally, Paramount is reportedly in the process of attempting a hostile takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery, which adds another layer of complexity to the studio’s future plans.

While video game adaptations are currently Hollywood’s hottest trend following the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, insiders warn that nothing is assured. However, Activision President Rob Kostich remains optimistic. He states the goal is simple: “To create an unforgettable blockbuster movie experience that our community loves.”