Call of Duty MW3 faces dramatic Steam drop-off from MW2 launch

The multiplayer game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), after its launch was met by ‘mostly negative’ Steams reviews and a less-than-impressive peak player, count on Activision’s Call of Duty HQ.

Activision’s Call of Duty HQ which was introduced in 2022, incorporates Modern Warfare 3, last year’s MW2, and Warzone 2 into a single package on the Valve platform.

Despite the anticipation surrounding MW3’s release, the player reception appears lukewarm compared to its predecessor, Modern Warfare 2, which boasted a robust performance in 2022.

Firstly, MW3 isn’t a standalone game available on Stream; instead, players access it through the Call of Duty HQ, which combines statistics for MW2, MW3, and the free-to-play Warzone 2.

On the MW2 launch day back on October 28, 2022, a total of 238,522 players Steamed the game while the player count climbed a little higher over the weekend, however, given that MW3 hasn’t had the chance to take advantage of weekend players yet.

Meanwhile, MW3 was launched on November 10, 2023, and saw a peak of 177,881 concurrent players, down 25.4 percent from MW2’s launch day player count.

The Steam reviews of MW3 currently sit at ‘mostly negative’ with just 31 percent of user reviews offering a positive outlook.

The Call of Duty HQ’s overarching has a mix of reviews with 44 percent positivity in the last 30 days, although, again, some of these will have come in prior to MW3’s launch.

However, the challenges faced by the game, from technical issues to critical reviews, underscore a rocky start for this latest installment in the iconic Call of Duty series.