Call of Duty now lets you play as a dinosaur in MW3, Warzone

With the new CODasaurus Ultra skin in Modern Warfare 3, the players now able to play as a dinosaur operator in Call of Duty, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile.

While a dino soldier might sound unusual, the CODasaurus operator adds to the array of wacky fun operator skins in Call of Duty.

Season 3 recently added a Stoney Sloth operator, and there are also others themed as Easter bunnies, a duck and a pigeon.

The CODasaurus operator can be seen in action with the brief video clip shared below.

The Tracer Pack: CODasaurus Ultra Skin bundle includes the “Sickle” dino skin for the operator Riptide along with six other additional items such as two weapon blueprints featuring Slash Damage tracer effects and “Reptilian Rupture” death effect.

Priced at 2,400 CoD Points ($20), this bundle falls within the average cost range for operator bundles in Call of Duty.

Recently, Call of Duty celebrated 4/20 with the arrival of the new Cheech & Chong operator bundle, which features a tracer pack that transforms enemies into joints.

The stoner-themed Blaze Up event is still ongoing until April 24, offering players two more days to unlock the free rewards.

