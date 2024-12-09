Call of Duty voice actors reportedly quit Black Ops 6

Activision’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 faced criticism after several players alleged that the game incorporated artificial intelligence (AI).

The debate over the alleged use of AI in the game began when several players noticed a new zombie Santa Claus image on the loading screen of Black Ops 6.

Several speculated that the image was generated using AI as the zombie had six fingers in its hand.

Meanwhile, others suggested Activision could have intentionally done it to reflect Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The debate has intensified further after Call Of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope claimed that the majority of the Zombies voice cast has quit the Activision title due to an AI dispute, according to a gaming website.

“This has resulted in some of the disappointing recasts we are now seeing early on,” the leaker stated in a post on X, citing an apparent recast of Samantha Maxis, originally voiced by Julie Nathanson, on Zombies map Citadel De Morts in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Meanwhile, the leaker suggested that Activision is set to replace the voice actors in future updates.

Days earlier, Activision announced a seven-day free trial of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on all platforms, including PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation.

In the seven-day free trial, players will be able to try different multiplayer modes like Domination, Kill Confirmed, Kill Order, Team Deathmatch and Prop Hunt among others.

Activision announced that the free trial will run from December 13 to December 20.

“From December 13 to 20, get one week of free access to Multiplayer and Zombies including new maps like Hideout and Hacienda, and modes including Prop Hunt introduced in Season 01,” the developer wrote in a post on X.