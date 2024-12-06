Call of Duty: Activision announces Black Ops 6 free trial on THESE dates

Activision has announced a seven-day free trial of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on all platforms, including PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation.

The developer has announced the free trial following the recent Black Ops 6 Season 1 update.

In the seven-day free trial, players will be able to try different multiplayer modes like Domination, Kill Confirmed, Kill Order, Team Deathmatch and Prop Hunt among others.

The trial will also make the latest maps, including Hideout, Hacienda, Heirloom and Nuketown Holiday available for players along with zombie modes of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Activision’s Call of Duty announced the free trial in a post on X, where it said that the free trial will run from December 13 to December 20.

“From December 13 to 20, get one week of free access to Multiplayer and Zombies including new maps like Hideout and Hacienda, and modes including Prop Hunt introduced in Season 01,” the post reads.

The news comes days after it was confirmed that the hit Netflix show ‘Squid Game’ is coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone next year.

The first-person shooter (FPS) took to YouTube to share a teaser of the crossover between Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone with the Netflix show in January 2025.

In the viral teaser video, a Black Ops 6 soldier is shown picking up a small card with a triangle, circle, and square on it, similar to the mysterious cards seen in the Squid Game show.

While details and specifications of the crossover have not been revealed, fans are speculating that they will get the usual mix of skins and cosmetics along with the maps inspired by the Netflix show.

Others suggested that the crossover might allow Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone players to dress up as either the guards or players from Squid Game.