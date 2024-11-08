Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 confirms return of beloved party mode

Treyarch, developer of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, has confirmed that the beloved Prop Hunt party mode will return to the game in the Season 1 Reloaded update.

In a blogpost on Friday, the developer revealed that season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will arrive on November 14 with a wide range of content.

However, fans will have to wait till a mid-season update which will introduce the Prop Hunt mode.

It is worth noting here that Treyarch usually drops the mid-season update one month after the season’s debut.

Last seen in Black Ops Cold War, the hide-and-seek mode allows players to take on either the role of Prop or Hunter.

In the Prop Hunt party mode, the former player must blend into the map as a prop and the Hunter’s will have to seek out the hidden props and eliminate them before time runs out.

Along with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the developer is also set to launch the first season of Warzone which will include a new Warzone Resurgence map known as Area 99.

The season will also bring a wide range of new weapons and modes to both the games in the huge content update.

Additionally, Treyarch will also integrate Black Ops 6 with Warzone on November, allowing players to take their newly leveled-up weapons and operators into the free-to-play Battle Royale title.

While the exact release date for the mid-season update has not been confirmed by the developer, it is likely to be released around December 12 given that the update takes around one month after the release of the season.