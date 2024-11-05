Latest update about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Recon Combat Specialty perk

Developer Treyarch has announced nerfing the Recon Combat Specialty perk amid complaints from Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 players.

Since its launch on October 25, the developer has been constantly working to make the gaming experience as best as possible.

The Recon Combat Specialty perk in Black Ops 6 is considered one of the most overpowered to make it into a Call of Duty game.

Several players, however, complained about the perk since the game’s launch with many wanting it removed altogether.

The perk allows players to see enemies through walls for a short period after spawning. Its effectiveness has become even more apparent with the release of Nuketown, a map with plenty of thin walls to shoot through.

However, the perk is set to be nerfed after Treyarch’s Associate Director of Design Matt Scronce confirmed that it will be fixed through an update.

Responding to a content creator’s complaint about the overpowered perk and an update to nerf it, Scronce replied, “Incoming.”

While Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 fans welcomed the confirmation about Recon Combat Specialty, the Treyarch official did not specify when the update will be coming to nerf the perk.

It is worth noting here that several players demanded the removal of the perk altogether while others suggested a counter-perk available as an option, similar to Cold-Blooded which appeared in previous Call of Duty games.

Earlier, Microsoft Gaming claimed that Activision’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 scored the biggest opening weekend in the franchise’s history.

Released on October 25, the game became the biggest Call of Duty opening weekend in terms of total players, hours played and total matches, as per Microsoft.

Black Ops 6 is set in an alternate history in 1991 and follows Troy Marshall and Frank Woods as they gather a number of agents to hunt down Pantheon, a mysterious group that has infiltrated the CIA and targeted outsiders as traitors to the US.